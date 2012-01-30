* Q4 EPS 38 cents vs. Wall Street forecast 39 cents

* Revenue down 12 pct to $315 million

* Q1 EPS forecast below Street's expectation

(Adds details on results, outlook for Q1)

Jan 30 Plum Creek Timber Co Inc PCL.N posted a quarterly profit that narrowly missed Wall Street's estimates, partly due to falling timber prices, and the forest products maker forecast a first-quarter profit below expectations.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted net income of $61 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with $59 million, or 37 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts expected earnings of 39 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 12 percent to $315 million. Analysts expected $305 million.

Plum Creek's southern resources unit saw timber prices drop 10 percent and profit in the unit fell to $19 million from $28 million in the year-ago period.

In the first quarter, Plum Creek expects to earn 20 cents to 25 cents per share. Analysts expect 26 cents.

"Disciplined capital allocation is the most effective tool we use to preserve and grow shareholder value," Chief Executive Rick Holley said in a statement. "In 2012, we will evaluate all our opportunities for value creation including debt reduction, share repurchase, and acquisitions."

For 2012, the company expects to harvest between 16.5 million and 17 million tons of timber, an increase from the 15.8 million harvested in 2011.

(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder;editing by Andre Grenon)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com)(Twitter: @ErnestScheyder)(646-223-6119)) Keywords: PLUMCREEK/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.