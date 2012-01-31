* Says extends UK software licensing agreement to U.S.
* Deal to allow real money services following US regulation
Jan 31 888 Holdings Plc said a
unit of private equity-owned Caesars Entertainment Corp extended
its UK software licensing agreement with the British online
gaming company to the United States.
888 said the agreement would see its arm, Dragonfish, power
a selection of private poker brands of Caesars, one of the
largest casino operators in the United States and owner of the
famed Caesars Palace, once online gaming is permitted under the
new regulatory regime.
"Utilising 888's state of the art poker platform, the
agreement will allow the launch of a real money offering
immediately as either Federal or state based regulation is
finalised and upon licensing by gaming authorities," 888 said in
a statement on Tuesday.
As U.S. states scramble for tax revenue, the potential for
legalizing online poker has led casino and gaming companies MGM
Resorts International and Boyd Gaming to unveil a plan
to partner with online poker company Bwin.party Digital
Entertainment.
Last month, 888 had said it expected core profit for 2011 to
be significantly above market expectations, aided by strength in
its casino and poker businesses.
888 shares, which have risen 41 percent in the last three
months, closed at 47 pence on Monday on the London Stock
Exchange, valuing the company at about 165 million pounds.
(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)