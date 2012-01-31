BRIEF-Bank of America Corp says credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January versus. 2.54 percent in December
Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond offered on Tuesday.
Borrower MAF Sukuk Ltd
Guarantor Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC
Obligor: Majid Al Futtaim Properties LLC
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date February 07, 2017
Coupon 5.85 pct
Payment Date February 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ADIB, HSBC, DIB & SCB
Ratings BBB (S&P),BBB (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
* $95 million convertible preference shares investment strengthens mdc partners' balance sheet
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Latin American currencies mostly weakened on Wednesday after U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in nearly four years, fueling bets on higher U.S. interest rates. The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6 percent last month, surpassing analyst expectations of a 0.3 percent increase. The figures came a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled rates could rise as soon as next month, despite uncer