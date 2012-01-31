* Janney says unclear when margins will bottom out

Jan 31 Shares in RadioShack Corp RSH.N plunged 30 percent to their lowest in nearly three years, a day after the struggling electronics electronics retailer forecast fourth-quarter earnings way below market estimates hurt by weakness in its Sprint wireless business.

The weak outlook prompted Janney Capital Markets to cut its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy," saying it was unclear when the company's falling margins would reach a bottom.

"As the industry mix shifts to lower-margin tablets and Apple (AAPL.O) products, RadioShack is seeing a somewhat dramatic shift to a structurally lower gross margin," analysts led by David Strasser said in a note to clients.

"We are unclear where this shift will bottom out."

Shares of rival Best Buy Co Inc BBY.O, which has generally outperformed RadioShack, were also down 6 percent following RadioShack's disappointing earnings outlook.

On Monday, RadioShack said weakness in its Sprint (S.N) wireless business more than offset sales growth from its partnership with Verizon Wireless (VZ.N) and AT&T Inc (T.N) as well as higher sales of tablets and e-readers. [ID:nL4E8CU6UI]

"The relationship with Sprint is changing, and this could drive share losses from their (RadioShack's) biggest carrier partner as well as lower margins in the key post paid category," Janney's Strasser said.

Deutsche Bank analyst Mike Baker, who cut his price target on RadioShack by $3 to $7, said changes in Sprint’s credit model and customer profile led to fewer net new customers and fewer hardware upgrades as well.

Several other brokerages cut their price targets on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered its price target to $9 from $13 while Wedbush slashed its price target to $8 from $15. RBC trimmed its price target to $9 from $11 while UBS cut the target to $8 from $10.

RadioShack shares were down 29 percent at $7.29 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, after touching their lowest in nearly three years at $7.15.

