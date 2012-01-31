January 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Municipal Finance

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2014

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.805

Spread 118 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date February 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, RBS & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes Luanched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.