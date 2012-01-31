Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Japan Finance Corp (JFC)
Guarantor Japan
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date February 07, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.722
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 89.5bp
over the 1.25 pct January 2019 UST
Payment Date February 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
