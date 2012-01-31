Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Japan Finance Corp (JFC)

Guarantor Japan

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date February 07, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.722

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 89.5bp

over the 1.25 pct January 2019 UST

Payment Date February 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

