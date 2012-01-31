January 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Global bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Japan Finance Corporation (JFC)

,acting through its

International arm named Japan for

International Cooperation (JBIC)

Guarantor The country of Japan

Issue Amount 1.25 billion

Maturity Date February 07, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.722

Reoffer price 99.722

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 89.5

bp over the 1.25 pct January 2019

Treasury

Payment Date February 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law English

