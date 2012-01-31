BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says Huarong Tianhai entered into new partnership agreement
Feb 15 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
Janauary 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Rentenbank
Guarantor Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date June 22, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 14 bp
Issue price 100.292
Reoffer price 100.292
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 14 bp
Payment Date February 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi & DZ
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 750 million
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0641055230
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 15 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
* National Holdings Corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Fy net profit 72.6 million baht versus 61.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: