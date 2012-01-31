Janauary 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Rentenbank

Guarantor Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date June 22, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 14 bp

Issue price 100.292

Reoffer price 100.292

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 14 bp

Payment Date February 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi & DZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 750 million

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0641055230

Data supplied by International Insider.