BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says Huarong Tianhai entered into new partnership agreement
Feb 15 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
January 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sparebanken Vest Boligkredit AS
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 7, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.388
Spread 66 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, ING & Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Swedish
ISIN XS0742398547
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 15 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
* National Holdings Corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Fy net profit 72.6 million baht versus 61.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: