US STOCKS-Wall St flat ahead of Yellen after data ups rate hike odds
* Indexes : Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, commetns,)
Jan 31 Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower MAF Sukuk Ltd
Guarantor Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC
Obligor: Majid Al Futtaim Properties LLC
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date February 07, 2017
Coupon 5.85 pct
Issue Price Par
Spread 482 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 511.6bp
over the CT5
Payment Date February 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ADIB, HSBC, DIB & SCB
Ratings BBB (S&P),BBB (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on ZHNE
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on RRS0001
For all bonds data, double click on BONDS
For Top international bonds news [TOP/DBT]
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Indexes : Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, commetns,)
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3106, or 76.30 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * 10-year yield touches a two-week high at 1.801 percent TORONTO, Feb 15 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as a drop in oil prices and broader gains for the greenback offset stronger-than-expected domestic manufacturing data. Canadian manufacturing sales jumped for the second month in a row in December as firms sold higher amounts of tran
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Grupo BTG Pactual SA will keep high capital ratios in coming quarters to prepare Latin America's No. 1 independent investment bank to grow in core activities, following a dramatic balance sheet downsizing last year, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti said on Thursday.