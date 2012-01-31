Jan 31 Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower MAF Sukuk Ltd

Guarantor Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC

Obligor: Majid Al Futtaim Properties LLC

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date February 07, 2017

Coupon 5.85 pct

Issue Price Par

Spread 482 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 511.6bp

over the CT5

Payment Date February 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ADIB, HSBC, DIB & SCB

Ratings BBB (S&P),BBB (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

