Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date March 07, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.728

Reoffer price 99.728

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 33.75bp

over the 0.875 pct January 2017 UST

Payment Date February 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, Daiwa Capital Markets,

Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

