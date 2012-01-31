BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says Huarong Tianhai entered into new partnership agreement
Feb 15 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date February 07, 2020
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 2.5bp
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 2.5bp
Payment Date February 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1MBB21
* National Holdings Corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Fy net profit 72.6 million baht versus 61.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: