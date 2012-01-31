January 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaola Bank Ireland
PLC
Guarantor Intesa Sanpaola SPA
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date August 8, 2013
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.832
Spread 295 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 8, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs International & SG CIB
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0742590739
