January 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaola Bank Ireland

PLC

Guarantor Intesa Sanpaola SPA

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date August 8, 2013

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.832

Spread 295 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, Goldman

Sachs International & SG CIB

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0742590739

Data supplied by International Insider.