TORONTO, Jan 31 Canadian grocer Metro Inc MRUa.TO reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven in part by higher sales.

Net earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 17, 2011 were C$103.7 million ($103.4 million), or C$1.01 a share, up from C$95.5 million, or 91 Canadian cents, in the year-before quarter.

Sales at Canada's third-largest grocery chain rose 3.4 percent to C$2.71 billion. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, were 1.7 percent higher.

