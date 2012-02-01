Feb 1 Singapore-listed offshore vessel
builder STX OSV Holdings is rated strongly on
valuations and earnings quality signals, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
STX OSV has a high StarMine Value-Momentum score of 97 and
an Earnings Quality score of 98. The data screened Singapore
companies tracked by at least three analysts.
The Singapore-listed stock trades at S$1.41 versus an
Intrinsic value of S$2.72, as determined by StarMine.
The company's shares have jumped about 20 percent over the
past month, outpacing a rise in the broader index.
Of 11 analysts tracking the stock, nine have a strong buy or
buy rating and two have a hold recommendation.
CONTEXT:
Last month, South Korea's STX Group said it had chosen JP
Morgan and Standard Chartered to manage the
sale of its 50.75 percent stake in STX OSV Holdings.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
the company's past operating performance.
