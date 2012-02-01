Feb 1 Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings is rated strongly on valuations and earnings quality signals, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

STX OSV has a high StarMine Value-Momentum score of 97 and an Earnings Quality score of 98. The data screened Singapore companies tracked by at least three analysts.

The Singapore-listed stock trades at S$1.41 versus an Intrinsic value of S$2.72, as determined by StarMine.

The company's shares have jumped about 20 percent over the past month, outpacing a rise in the broader index.

Of 11 analysts tracking the stock, nine have a strong buy or buy rating and two have a hold recommendation.

CONTEXT:

Last month, South Korea's STX Group said it had chosen JP Morgan and Standard Chartered to manage the sale of its 50.75 percent stake in STX OSV Holdings.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)