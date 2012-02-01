(Follows alerts)

* Macquarie cuts target price to $220 from $240

* JP Morgan cuts price target to $210 from $235

* Barclays cuts price target to $190 from $225

* Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to $210 from $225

* Shares fall 8 pct in premarket trade

Feb 1 Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) shares fell 8 percent in premarket trade after heavy spending on expansion led to a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit, prompting the online retailer to warn of an impending quarterly loss.

Amazon has been growing at least twice as fast as the e-commerce sector in recent years. To keep that pace, the company is expanding into new categories and regions, spending heavily on growth, at the expense of profit margins. [ID:nL2E8CVKK5]

According to Wall Street analysts, who cut their price target on the stock by as much as 16 percent, the company's shift to third-party sales is also hurting revenue growth. [ID:nL4E8D14Q6]

"While we had suspected Amazon's first-quarter margin guidance would underscore its ongoing investment spend, we were surprised by its lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue guide," Barclays Capital analyst Anthony DiClemente wrote in a note.

The shift in sales toward third-party sellers has resulted in lower revenue as Amazon recognizes a 5-15 percent commission on these transactions rather than the retail price of the items, Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham wrote in a note.

Graham said third-party seller units doubled year-over-year and made up 36 percent of all paid units shipped during the quarter.

Of the 40 analysts covering the stock, 13 rate it a "strong buy," 12 a "buy," and 14 a "hold," with a mean price target of $233.90, according to Thomson Reuters's Starmine data. Only one analyst rates it a "strong sell."

Amazon shares, which closed at $194.44 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq, have fallen more than 20 percent since hitting a record high in October, partly on concern about how much the company is investing. They were down 8 percent at $179 in premarket trade on Wednesday.

