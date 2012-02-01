* Boosts offer to $35 per share, or roughly $1.19 bln

* Westlake says new offer rejected

Feb 1 Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK.N) on Wednesday said it had increased its bid for Georgia Gulf Corp GGC.N to $35 per share, or roughly $1.19 billion, an offer Westlake said was quickly rejected.

The initial unsolicited offer of $30 per share, announced last month, was designed to increase Westlake's offerings of chemicals used to make plastics and building products. [ID:nL3E8CD42O]

Georgia Gulf resisted the offer, though, and set a poison pill to defend itself. [ID:nL1E8CG43Y]

A Georgia Gulf representative was not immediately available to comment on the increased offer on Wednesday.

In its release, Westlake said it has no plans to nominate a slate of directors to Georgia Gulf's board at the company's 2012 annual meeting. In some unsolicited takeover battles, the would-be acquirer actively tries to change the makeup of its target's board.

Westlake implied, though, that future nominations are possible.

"If the current Georgia Gulf board is unwilling to proceed based on our premium $35 proposal, we would be prepared to negotiate with a board that more closely reflects the views of Georgia Gulf’s shareholders," Westlake Chief Executive Albert Chao said in a release.

Westlake also said it was willing to offer stock as part of its offer and that it wants to negotiate on a "friendly basis."

Shares of Georgia Gulf fell 5.6 percent to $33.09 in pre-market trading.

