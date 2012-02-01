* Q4 EPS $1.81 vs Wall Street view $1.83

Feb 1 Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.N) reported quarterly profit that missed Wall Street's lofty expectations, as higher costs for things like antibiotic-free meats and organic produce bit into margins, and its shares fell 2 percent.

Chipotle's fourth-quarter net income was $57.5 million, or $1.81 per share, up from $46.4 million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

Profit in the latest quarter fell short of the $1.83 per share expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose almost 24 percent to $596.7 million, topping analysts' estimate of $591.2 million .

Shares of the burrito chain, based in Denver, Colorado, fell 2 percent to $363.06 in extended trading.

