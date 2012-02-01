Feb 1 Macy's Inc (M.N) said on Wednesday it promoted Chief Marketing Officer Peter Sachse to the role of chief stores officer, effective later this month, as Ron Klein gets ready to retire.

Klein, 62, had been Macy's current chief stores officer since February 2009. He has been with Macy's for 36 years and plans to retire on March 31, the department store operator said.

Sachse, 53, who had also been chairman of macys.com, will move into the chief stores officer role on Feb. 13. He will continue to report to Chairman and Chief Executive Terry Lundgren in his new role, which includes overseeing Macy's stores as well as uniting the company's stores, online and mobile capabilities.

Jeffrey Gennette, Macy's chief merchandising officer, will assume additional responsibility for overseeing marketing and macys.com, the company said.

Jeff Kantor, president-merchandising of macys.com, will become chairman of macys.com, and Martine Reardon, executive vice president for marketing, will become Macy's chief marketing officer.

(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

