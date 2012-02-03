TOKYO Feb 3 State-run Japan Oil, Gas and
Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) said on Friday it would start
drilling wells off the coast of central Japan from around Feb.
14 ahead of trial methane hydrate production slated for
January-March 2013.
Methane is a major component of natural gas and governments
including Canada, the United States, Norway and China are also
looking at exploiting gas hydrate deposits as an alternative
source of energy.
Since 2001, resource-poor Japan has invested several
hundred million dollars in developing technology to tap methane
hydrate, with the potential to replace some imports of natural
gas.
Methane hydrates are believed to be plentiful under the
seabed near the country, and Japan hopes to complete development
of technology for commercial production by 2018/19.
Methane hydrate, a frozen gas known as "flammable ice", is
formed from a mixture of methane and water at specific pressure
and conditions.
A Japanese study has estimated the existence of at least 40
trillion cubic feet (1.1 trillion cubic metres) of methane
hydrates in the eastern Nankai Trough off the country's Pacific
coast, equivalent to around 12 years of Japanese gas
consumption.
Japan plans to use depressurisation to turn methane hydrate
to methane gas, a process thought by the government to be more
effective than using the hot water circulation method the
country had tested successfully in 2002.
In 2008, JOGMEC successfully demonstrated for the first time
a nearly six-day continuous period of production of methane gas
from hydrate reserves held deep in permafrost in Canada, using
the depressurisation method.
Japan is the world's top importer of liquefied natural gas
and the lure of a sizeable domestic gas resource has become
greater since last year's nuclear crisis triggered a shake-up of
the country's energy sector.
Gas imports have risen after Japan shut down a large number
of nuclear power plants after the March 2011 quake and tsunami.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by David Fogarty)