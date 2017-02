BANGKOK Feb 2 Thai Oil Pcl :

* Aims to invest about $1 billion to expand its petrochemical and refinery businesses in the next five years, Chief Executive Surong Bulakul told reporters; he gave no details of specific year

* Says conducting feasibility study with parent PTT to invest in Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam and Indonesia

* Expects global oil prices to move around $105-106 a barrel (Reporting by Pisit Changplanyngam)