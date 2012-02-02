HONG KONG Feb 2 Property deals in Hong Kong, one of the world's most pricey real estate markets, fell to their lowest level since the aftermath of the 2008 Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, according to government data released on Thursday.

Only 4,490 properties changed hands in January, the lowest tally since the 3,264 properties that changed hands in November 2008, at the height of the financial crisis.

The government has introduced a series of measures to curb speculation and restrict borrowing over the last two years, which has seen deals slow to a crawl and prices dip 6 percent from their highs last June.

"All these measures affect not only short-term investors but also first-time buyers, upgraders, all aspects of the market," Buggle Lau, economist at brokerage Midland Realty, said.

Real estate brokerages have so been the worst hit, letting go of employees and offices as they struggle to do deals.

Lau said he expects sales to pick up as developers bring more properties onto the market in the coming months.

Hong Kong's government said on Wednesday it would provide land in the coming fiscal year for construction of 30,000 apartments in a bid to ease tight supply.

Development secretary Carrie Lam said on Thursday that many of the 47 sites the government will put on sale in 2012/13 will be small sites. The city's housing market is dominated by big players such as Sun Hung Kai Properties and Cheung Kong (Holdings).

"Very often we hear views that we sell large sites only," she told reporters, adding that the government is now dividing up larger sites to encourage the entry of smaller developers. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; editing by Miral Fahmy)