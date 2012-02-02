HONG KONG Feb 2 Property deals in Hong
Kong, one of the world's most pricey real estate markets, fell
to their lowest level since the aftermath of the 2008 Lehman
Brothers bankruptcy, according to government data released on
Thursday.
Only 4,490 properties changed hands in January, the lowest
tally since the 3,264 properties that changed hands in November
2008, at the height of the financial crisis.
The government has introduced a series of measures to curb
speculation and restrict borrowing over the last two years,
which has seen deals slow to a crawl and prices dip 6 percent
from their highs last June.
"All these measures affect not only short-term investors but
also first-time buyers, upgraders, all aspects of the market,"
Buggle Lau, economist at brokerage Midland Realty,
said.
Real estate brokerages have so been the worst hit, letting
go of employees and offices as they struggle to do deals.
Lau said he expects sales to pick up as developers bring
more properties onto the market in the coming months.
Hong Kong's government said on Wednesday it would provide
land in the coming fiscal year for construction of 30,000
apartments in a bid to ease tight supply.
Development secretary Carrie Lam said on Thursday that many
of the 47 sites the government will put on sale in 2012/13 will
be small sites. The city's housing market is dominated by big
players such as Sun Hung Kai Properties and Cheung
Kong (Holdings).
"Very often we hear views that we sell large sites only,"
she told reporters, adding that the government is now dividing
up larger sites to encourage the entry of smaller developers.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; editing by Miral Fahmy)