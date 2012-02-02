(Update brief)

Feb 2 Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N), the largest U.S. chemical maker by revenue, posted a quarterly profit and revenue that missed Wall Street's expectations as demand dropped.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net loss of $20 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with net income of $426 million, or 37 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 25 cents per share.

By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 30 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $14.09 billion. Analysts expected $14.19 billion.

