Feb 2 Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) forecast earnings well below analysts' expectations for the fourth quarter and the current year after a disappointing holiday performance, and said it remained cautious about near-term sales trends, pushing its shares down more than 11 percent on Thursday.

The retailer, which caters to teens, said the promotional environment was more aggressive than it anticipated in the fourth quarter, leading it to take bigger discounts and putting pressure on its margins.

Abercrombie also said that it planned to take material charges during the quarter, including for impairment and write-downs of some store assets, store closures and lease terminations. Its earnings outlook excludes any charges.

Sales of sweaters, fleece and outerwear were below expectations during the quarter, the company said. Retailers have had a tough time selling such goods this winter as weather across the United States has generally been much more mild than a year earlier.

November was the best month at the company, with a strong Black Friday weekend, Abercrombie added.

Net sales rose 16 percent to $1.33 billion in the fourth quarter ended on Jan. 28. U.S. sales rose 4 percent, and comparable-store sales were flat, the company said.

The retailer said it expected to report fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.10 to $1.15, excluding one-time items.

Analysts on average were looking for $1.54 per share on $1.38 billion in sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast earnings of $3.50 to $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year ending in January 2013, assuming that same-store sales are flat. Analysts were expecting it to earn $4.18 per share this year.

Shares of Abercrombie were down 11.5 percent at $41.45 in premarket trading after a steeper decline earlier in the morning.

Abercrombie plans to report full quarterly results on Feb. 15.

