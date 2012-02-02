* Cos benefit from higher volume and better pricing

* Landstar sees 2012 EPS $2.62-$2.82 vs est $2.64

* Landstar Q4 beats by $0.04, oper margins rise to 45 pct

* Ryder Q4 beats by $0.01, but 2012 forecast misses on higher pension expense

By Megha Mandavia

Feb 2 Transportation and logistics companies Landstar System Inc (LSTR.O) and Ryder System Inc (R.N) posted strong quarterly results on the back of better pricing and higher volumes, and forecast strong volume growth in 2012.

Logistics companies have been benefitting from strong pricing due to tight supply of trucks and drivers. The capacity in the industry which was lost during the economic downturn has not returned to the same level, allowing freight companies to demand higher prices for their services.

Miami-based Ryder's fourth-quarter adjusted profit of 97 cents per share beat market expectations as it was able to pass on the cost of rising fuel prices to customers.

Ryder said it expect 2012 performance to benefit from new business and higher volumes, and added that it would invest significant capital to refresh and grow both its lease and commercial rental fleets.

However, Ryder's 2012 earnings forecast of $4.00 to $4.10 a share missed Wall Street estimate of $4.11, hurt by a sharp rise in pension expenses.

If higher pension expense of 18 cents is excluded from the forecast, Ryder's outlook is above market estimates.

Ryder's competitor Landstar forecast 2012 earnings of $2.62 to $2.82 a share, which was largely above market expectations of $2.64 per share.

Landstar reported fourth-quarter earnings of 70 cents a share versus analysts' estimate of 66 cents a share, on strong volumes and margins. Operating margin for the quarter rose to 45 percent from 36.4 percent last year.

"We increasingly anticipated a strong result out of LSTR as flatbed capacity remains the tightest of all transportation modes we track," Jefferies analyst Peter Nesvold said in a note.

A flatbed truck has an entirely flat body with no sides or roof, allowing easy loading of goods.

Shares of Jacksonville, Florida-based Landstar rose 1 percent to a year high of $53.00 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. Ryder shares fell 10 percent to $51.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Transportation average .DJT was up marginally at 5347.18 by 1010 ET.

(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

