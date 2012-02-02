February 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sveaskog AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 350 million Swedish crown
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 165 bp
Issue price Par
Yield 3-month Stibor + 165 bp
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 650 million Swedish crown
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 99.944
Reoffer price 99.944
Yield 3.6375 pct
* * * *
Common terms
Maturity Date February 9, 2017
Payment Date February 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Swedbank Markets
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
