Feb 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Volkswagen International Finance NV
Guarantor Volkswagen AG
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 19, 2015
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.888
Reoffer price 100.888
Yield 1.812 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.5 bp
Over the OBL 156
Payment Date February 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion euro
When fungible
Launched under issuer's debt issuance programme
ISIN XS0731679907
Temp ISIN XS0744034926
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.