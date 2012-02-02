Feb 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Volkswagen International Finance NV

Guarantor Volkswagen AG

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 19, 2015

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.888

Reoffer price 100.888

Yield 1.812 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.5 bp

Over the OBL 156

Payment Date February 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion euro

When fungible

Launched under issuer's debt issuance programme

ISIN XS0731679907

Temp ISIN XS0744034926

