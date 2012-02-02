Feb 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date March 04, 2016

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 106.94

Payment Date February 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.75 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0598441995

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.