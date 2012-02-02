BRIEF-Arch Capital Group announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board
* Arch Capital Group Ltd announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board of directors
MONTREAL, Feb 24 The real estate arm of Canada's second-largest pension fund manager is looking at India's logistics sector following the announcement this week of its first investment in the country for more than six years, President Daniel Fournier said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.