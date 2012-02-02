BRIEF-Arch Capital Group announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board
* Arch Capital Group Ltd announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board of directors
Feb 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 375 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 16, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 101.576
Payment Date February 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0677817594
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Arch Capital Group Ltd announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board of directors
MONTREAL, Feb 24 The real estate arm of Canada's second-largest pension fund manager is looking at India's logistics sector following the announcement this week of its first investment in the country for more than six years, President Daniel Fournier said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.