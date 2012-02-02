BRIEF-Arch Capital Group announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board
* Arch Capital Group Ltd announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board of directors
February 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an floatin rate covered bond priced on Thursday
Borrower ANZ National (International) Ltd.
London Branch
Guarantor ANZ National Bank Ltd, Wellington
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 27, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 80 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 80 bp
Payment Date February 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law English
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer EMTN
Programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Arch Capital Group Ltd announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board of directors
MONTREAL, Feb 24 The real estate arm of Canada's second-largest pension fund manager is looking at India's logistics sector following the announcement this week of its first investment in the country for more than six years, President Daniel Fournier said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.