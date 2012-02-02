SYDNEY Feb 3 Activity in Australia's
service sector expanded at the fastest pace in five months in
January with promising improvements in new orders and
employment, an industry survey showed on Friday.
The Australian Industry Group (AiG) and Commonwealth Bank of
Australia's overall performance of services index (PSI)
rose 2.9 points to 51.9 in January, taking it above the 50-level
that separates growth from contraction.
Firms reported a revival of growth in the hospitality,
finance & insurance, personal & recreational services
sub-sectors. Even the long-suffering retail sector picked up in
the month, perhaps thanks to cuts in official interest rates in
November and December.
"The rate cuts have probably had some positive spinoff for
segments of the services struggling against the substantial
negative headwinds of the robust Australian dollar, diffident
and frugal consumers, and weak business confidence," said CBA
senior economist John Peters.
He saw a good chance the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
would cut rates by another quarter point to 4.0 percent at its
February policy meeting next week.
"That would help further 'fireproof' the local economy from
any potential negative fallout from Euroland's chronic fiscal
and debt woes," he added.
Friday's survey showed its measure of new orders rose 3.7
points to 54.1, suggesting the pick up in activity could have
legs. The index of employment also increased by 3.1 points to
51.2, an encouraging sign for hiring as the service sector is
the nation's largest employer.
There was a positive sign for inflation in the survey as a
majority of firms in six of the nine sub-sectors covered
reported deeper discounting compared to a year ago.
As a result the index of average selling prices dropped 2.0
points to 46.9, while that for wages fell 2.6 points to 57.8.
The overall index has also tended to underestimate the
resilience of service activity across the economy. It was
subdued for much of the third quarter yet official figures on
gross domestic product show actual household spending on
services was surprisingly strong.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ed Davies)