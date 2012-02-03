(Adds details, quotes)

SINGAPORE Feb 3 Indonesia, the world's second-largest robusta producer after Vietnam, has started to offer beans from the new harvest, with a few cargoes sold to roasters at premiums of $85 to $100 a tonne to London futures <0#LRC:>, dealers said on Friday.

Moisture content was high at 25 percent from a normal 13 percent due to persistent rains, but Indonesian beans still fetched a hefty premiums to Vietnamese robustas, which were offered at $40 above London futures for nearby shipment.

"The beans were purchased from local exporters and then sold to large roasters. They are definitely the cheapest stuff out there," said a dealer in Singapore.

"The offers are all over the place. This is not surprising, given that the crop which is just finishing is sold at $350 to $350 premiums against the March contract," said the dealer, referring to beans from the old crop.

Beans from the new harvest in the main growing island of Sumatra are priced either against London's May LRCK2 or July LRCN2 contracts, depending on the period of delivery.

The harvest started at the end of January, with the peak likely to be in May or June. Heavy rains damaged the previous crop in 2011, causing a severe supply shortage that sent premiums to record highs at a record at $550 last August.

May robusta coffee on Liffe LRCc2 fell $22 to close at $1,826 a tonne on Thursday, tracking declines in other soft commodities. An expected large Brazilian crop this year also kept the market on the defensive. [SOF/L]

Robusta coffee bean exports for January from Sumatra slumped 64 percent to 6,306.41 tonnes from a year earlier, government trade data showed on Thursday. [ID:nL4E8D237L]

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Lane)

