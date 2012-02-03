TOKYO Feb 3 Japanese chemicals maker Tosoh Corp said on Friday it expects one of its fire-hit vinyl chloride monomer plants in western Japan to restart next month and estimated the loss from the extended shutdown at $92 million.

The company remains unsure as to when its No.2 and No.3 monomer plants at the firm's Nanyo complex in Yamaguchi prefecture will be able to restart.

Tosoh's Nanyo complex can produce an annual 1.2 million tonnes of vinyl chloride monomer, which is about a third of the nation's total capacity of 3.52 million tonnes per year.

Oil refiner and ethylene producer Idemitsu Kosan Co shut one of two naphtha crackers at its Tokuyama plant after the fire at Tosoh's plant in November. The two crackers can produce 623,000 tonnes per year of ethylene. ($1 = 76.1500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)