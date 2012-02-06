TAIPEI Feb 6 Taiwan's state-owned power utility Taipower faces losses this year of some T$100 billion

($3.4 billion), a company source said on Monday, and may delay some non-urgent capital spending as it taps financial markets for cash to fund operations.

It has already accumulated losses of more than T$100 billion, and the source said it would issue about T$100 billion in bonds this year, about the same amount as last year, but take on an additional T$80 billion to T$90 billion in bank loans.

Unable to raise prices due to government controls but facing mounting costs as the prices of raw materials such as coal and oil increase, Taipower is dependent on financial markets for operating capital.

Media reports recently have said that the government is looking at the possibility of raising electricity prices.

While that would help Taipower, it could cause higher inflation in Taiwan, complicating the central bank's management of the economy as it balances keeping inflation in check with the need to help the export-led economy through a global slowdown.

The consumer price index spiked unexpectedly in December after poor weather hit food prices, and economists now see the central bank keeping rates on hold rather than cutting them as some earlier believed.

Taipower is the largest issuer of corporate bonds in Taiwan and the yields on its bonds are the most important pricing indicator for the local corporate bond market.

This year it will start issuing unsecured bonds for the first time, looking to save some T$300 million in issuance fees. [ID:nL3E7NE51L]

($1=29.53 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Roger Tung)

