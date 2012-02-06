HONG KONG Feb 6 A private equity fund
launched by a former Bank of America Corp executive, has
expressed interest in buying Indonesia's state-owned PT Bank
Mutiara Tbk for about $750 million.
The fund, Yawadwipa Companies, said in a statement on Monday
it has formally communicated its interest in buying Mutiara
either "with a well-capitalised institution committed to
Indonesia or on a stand-alone basis."
Yawadwipa, formed by ex-Bank of America Corp mergers and
acquisitions banker Chad Holm last year, plans to raise $1
billion to invest in Indonesia.
Under Indonesian law Mutiara cannot be sold for less than
the 6.7 trillion rupiah ($747 million) the government spent
bailing out the lender at the height of the 2008 financial
crisis.
The state deposit agency, which owns 99.9 percent of
Mutiara, must sell the bank by 2013.
Chad Holm did not immediately return calls requesting
comment.
($1=8970.000 Indonesian Rupiahs)
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong and Janeman Latul in
Jakarta; Editing by Greg Mahlich)