BEIJING Feb 6 China Unicom , the country's second-biggest mobile phone service operator, must apply for a licence to operate its Internet maps service, state news agency Xinhua said on Monday, citing the mapping service regulator.

China Unicom has been operating its maps service "without official approval" and "will be further dealt with in accordance with laws" if it fails to submit an application by the end of the month, Xinhua said, citing the National Administration of Surveying, Mapping and Geoinformation.

The report said China Unicom has agreed to submit the licence application before the deadline, according to the administration, which warned that "those who continued to provide maps without a permit will be penalised".

Google Inc has applied for a licence to operate its Google Maps product in China, Chinese media reported last June. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)