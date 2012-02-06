Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB (SEK)
Guarantor The Kingdom of Sweden
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 16, 2015
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 100.915
Payment Date February 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital & TD Securities
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0745580893
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.