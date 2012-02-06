Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB (SEK)

Guarantor The Kingdom of Sweden

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 16, 2015

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 100.915

Payment Date February 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital & TD Securities

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0745580893

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.