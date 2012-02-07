* Q2 EPS $0.11 vs est $0.26

Feb 7 Education provider K-12 Inc (LRN.N) missed earnings estimates for the sixth straight quarter on higher costs and forecast fiscal 2012 revenue below market estimates, sending its shares down as much as 17 percent.

K-12, which provides curriculum and education services for students from kindergarten to the end of secondary education, has faced spiraling costs as it has looked to expand its student base and spent more on providing educational materials.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company's stock, the second-largest percentage loser on the New York Stock Exchange, was trading down 12 percent at $22.08 in morning trade.

The company expects to post revenue of $680 million to $690 million for fiscal year 2012. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $693.4 million for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

K-12 forecast earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $85 million to $95 million.

For the second quarter, K12's selling, administrative, and other operating expenses rose 44 percent to $51 million. Its total average enrollment rose 46 percent at 143,933 students.

October-December net income fell to $4.2 million, or 11 cents a share, from $7.8 million, or 23 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 26 cents a share.

The company's revenue rose 29 percent to $166.5 million in the quarter. Analysts had expected a revenue of $170.2 million.

