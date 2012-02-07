UPDATE 3-Orange ready to play ball with Canal Plus on sports rights
* Orange wants to partner with Canal Plus rather than buy stake
(Lead Manager corrects coupon to 1.125 pct and not 1.875 pct)
February 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Paccar Financial Europe BV
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 06, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct (Corrects)
Issue price 100.403
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland Plc,
Edinburgh, Zurich Branch
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN CH0149428788
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Orange wants to partner with Canal Plus rather than buy stake
Feb 23 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors digested the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, which pointed to an interest rate hike "fairly soon".
FRANKFURT, Feb 23 AirMap, which has rocketed to become the world's top air traffic management software platform for drones, is raising $26 million in new financing from the venture arms of top tech firms ranging form Microsoft to Airbus.