* Samin Tan expects approval to be Bumi Plc chairman

* Tan hopes Nat Rothschild will stay shareholder

* Eyes merger of Bumi Resources, Berau Coal Energy for coal giant

By Janeman Latul and Neil Chatterjee

JAKARTA, Feb 7 The Indonesian shareholders of Bumi Plc BUMIP.L are confident they will win approval for their plan to shake up the coal miner's board and remove co-chairman Nat Rothschild, major investor Samin Tan said on Tuesday.

Tan and Indonesia's Bakrie Group, who together own 29.9 percent voting rights in Bumi Plc, said last Friday they sought to oust financier Rothschild and other key directors from the board of the London-listed coal miner. They require more than 50 percent approval from shareholders.

"We are very confident, otherwise we wouldn't have done what we have done, because we believe we have the vision to help beautify the asset," Tan told Reuters in an interview, adding he had already talked to some institutional shareholders.

"We just want to achieve a board that is cohesive, collaborative," Tan said, adding that he had seen media reports of discord between Rothschild and the Bakrie Group, but he hoped Rothschild would remain a shareholder.

Tan in November paid $1 billion to enable his coking coal firm PT Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal (BORN.JK) to get a 23.8 percent stake in Bumi Plc, one of the world's biggest thermal coal exporters. Rothschild owns just under a 12 percent stake in Bumi Plc.

If the changes sought by the Bakries and Tan are approved by shareholders at a general meeting to be held by March, Tan and the Bakrie Group's Indra Bakrie would become Bumi's co-chairman.

Indonesian investment firm Recapital Advisors via its unit Bukit Mutiara has 13 percent voting rights in Bumi Plc. The Bakries' Indonesian listed miner Bumi Resources (BUMI.JK), now a unit of Bumi Plc, has lent money to both Recapital and Bukit Mutiara.

If Recapital sides with the Bakries and Tan at the general meeting they would have 43 percent of the votes, close to enough to succeed in forcing the boardroom change. Other shareholders in Bumi include BlackRock Advisors and the Abu Dhabi Investment Council.

Tan said he was heading to London next week to meet shareholders.

The move by Tan to invest in Bumi Plc, which helped the politically connected Bakrie Group pay off the bulk of a $1.35 billion loan, marked the second time in three years that the Bakries have scrambled to complete a deal to ease debts.

Rothschild, the future Baron Rothschild of Europe's most storied banking dynasty, put his reputation on the line by enabling a joint London listing last year for the debt-laden Bakrie Group.

COAL GIANT

Tan, who came from a family of fish traders on Sumatra island, became an accountant before setting up an investment firm and buying a coking coal mine.

Now, if he becomes Bumi Plc chairman, he said he would like to see a merger between Indonesian coal miners Bumi Resources and Berau Coal Energy (BRAU.JK), possibly via a share swap, in a deal that would aim to create combined output of 185 million tonnes a year by 2016 to dwarf all other coal producers.

Bumi Plc owns 29 percent of Bumi Resources and 85 percent of Berau.

"I think to combine Berau into Bumi Resources, I think it's a good thing to do," said Tan. "If everything goes well, we could probably see it quite imminently."

