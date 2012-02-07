BRIEF-Nokia's Comptel offer to commence on Feb 27
* says tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel commences on February 27
February 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Agricole SA (acting through
its London branch)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date February 13, 2019
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.28
Spread 208 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equiavalent to 271.8
bp over the 3.75 pct April 01, 2019
DBR
Payment Date February 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS0746002392
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* says tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel commences on February 27
* Lifts dividend for 9th time in last 10 quarters (Adds analyst comment, details)
* Morgan Stanley said to move about 300 workers to Frankfurt or Dublin - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bloom.bg/2lu41i3] Further company coverage: