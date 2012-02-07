BRIEF-Nokia's Comptel offer to commence on Feb 27
* says tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel commences on February 27
February 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Teliasonera
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 14, 2024
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.636
Spread 118 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February, 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Deutsche Bank, ING & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
