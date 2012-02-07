February 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Teliasonera

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 14, 2024

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.636

Spread 118 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February, 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Deutsche Bank, ING & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

