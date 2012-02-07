BRIEF-Nokia's Comptel offer to commence on Feb 27
* says tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel commences on February 27
February 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BaslerKB
Issue Amount 160 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 24, 2027
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.767
Reoffer price 100.267
Yield 1.48 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BaslerKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0149549575
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Lifts dividend for 9th time in last 10 quarters (Adds analyst comment, details)
* Morgan Stanley said to move about 300 workers to Frankfurt or Dublin - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bloom.bg/2lu41i3] Further company coverage: