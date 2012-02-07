* Q4 adj EPS $0.30 vs est $0.37

* Q4 rev $223.1 mln vs est $248.7 mln

* Sees slowdown to continue through H1 2012

* Shares down as much as 17 pct

Feb 7 Office furniture maker Knoll Inc (KNL.N) posted fourth-quarter results that missed analysts' expectations, hurt by reduced project activity in its government business, sending its shares down as much as 17 percent in morning trade.

"While we expect challenging comparisons to continue at least through the first half of 2012, the recent softness in industry demand is more indicative of a transient lull than a broad-based decline," Chief Executive Andrew Cogan said in a statement.

The Greenville, Pennsylvania-based company's net profit rose to $17.4 million, or 37 cents a share, from $10.8 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 30 cents a share, while analysts had expected 37 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $223.1 million, missing analysts' estimates of $248.7 million.

Sales from its office segment, which caters to government units, fell 8 percent to $157.3 million.

Separately, Knoll said it will buy outdoor furniture maker Richard Schultz Design Inc to strengthen its portfolio of products in its specialty businesses.

Shares of the company were trading down 6 percent at $15.75 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They had touched $14.03 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

