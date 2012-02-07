BRIEF-Nokia's Comptel offer to commence on Feb 27
* says tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel commences on February 27
February 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BBVA Senior Finance SAU
Guarantor Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 22, 2013
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.861
Spread 193 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 291.8
bp over the 0.75 pct September 2013
BKO
Payment Date February 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, HSBC, Natixis & SG
CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN
programme
ISIN XS0746025336
* Lifts dividend for 9th time in last 10 quarters (Adds analyst comment, details)
* Morgan Stanley said to move about 300 workers to Frankfurt or Dublin - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bloom.bg/2lu41i3] Further company coverage: