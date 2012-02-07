February 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BBVA Senior Finance SAU

Guarantor Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 22, 2013

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.861

Spread 193 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 291.8

bp over the 0.75 pct September 2013

BKO

Payment Date February 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, HSBC, Natixis & SG

CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN

programme

ISIN XS0746025336

Data supplied by International Insider.