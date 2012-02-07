BRIEF-Butterfield announces pricing of secondary offering
* Says secondary offering priced at $31.75per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
February 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 1,2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor - 2bp
Issue price 100.343
Reoffer price 100.343
Payment Date February 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.5
billion euro when fungible
ISIN DE000A1KOUK8
* Monroe capital corporation expands its syndicated credit facility to $200 million
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South Africa's mobile operator MTN Group said on Thursday it was concerned over the violence against its property in Nigeria, where protesters attacked and vandalised its head office.