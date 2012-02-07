February 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 1,2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor - 2bp

Issue price 100.343

Reoffer price 100.343

Payment Date February 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.5

billion euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A1KOUK8

