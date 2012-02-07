February 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower World Bank (International Bank for

Reconstruction and Development)

(IBRD)

Issue Amount 800 million sterling

Maturity Date December 17, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.995

Reoffer price 99.995

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014

UKT

Payment Date February 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & RBC

Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer Global

Debt issuance Facility

Data supplied by International Insider.