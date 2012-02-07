BRIEF-Daiwa House Reit Investment sells trust beneficiary rights in property for 370 mln yen
* Says it sold the trust beneficiary rights in a property 370 million yen
February 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Telefonica Emisiones Sau
Guarantor Telefonica SA
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date February 21, 2018
Coupon 4.797 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 366.7
bp over the 4.0 pct 2018 DBR
Payment Date February 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Mizuho, Rbs, Santander
Gbm,Unicredit, Banesto & Caixabank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS074627635
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
