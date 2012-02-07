February 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal on Tuesday.
Borrower Scania
* * * *
Tranche 1
Coupon 3.2 pct
Issue price 99.944
Reoffer price 99.944
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Tranche 2
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 125 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
* * * *
Common terms
Maturity Date February 16, 2015
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Ratings A- (S&P)
Payment Date February 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer EMTN
programme
